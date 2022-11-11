Kyiv: Ukrainian Forces are entering Kherson Friday, November 11, 2022 9:35:00 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are entering Kherson. Some units of the Ukrainian Army are already in the city, reports the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"Kherson is returning to the control of Ukraine. Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are entering the city. The ways of retreat of the Russian occupiers are under the fire control of the Ukrainian Army. Any attempts to counteract the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be stopped," the statement reads.

The intelligence service warned that every Russian soldier who resisted would be killed.

"Your only chance to avoid death is to surrender immediately," the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate warned the Russians.

A video from the central square of Kherson has appeared on the social media, where local residents greet the first Ukrainian soldiers.

The Ukrainian soldiers have raised the flag of Ukraine on the building of the National Police in the Kherson region.

Earlier, the speaker of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, assured that Russia had completed the "withdrawal" of troops in the Kherson region to the left bank of the Dnieper "without losses."

