Kyiv: Ukrainian Forces continue to advance near Bakhmut Tuesday, June 6, 2023 2:30:17 PM

Ukrainian forces are advancing in the Bakhmut area and in several other directions in the Donetsk region, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar speaking on Ukrainian TV.

"We are conducting a defensive and offensive operation. We have a set of measures, and I emphasize once again: do not focus exclusively on offensive actions. This is a range of different actions, including offensive ones. Today, we also have successes. We are talking about the flanks around Bakhmut and other areas, which we will be able to talk about in more detail later. There is an advance of our troops," she said.

According to her, fierce fighting continues as the Russians are trying in every possible way to prevent the advance of Ukrainian forces.

Earlier, Malyar reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an offensive in specific directions.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces "launched a counteroffensive in five sectors of the front at once" in the south of the Donetsk direction.

