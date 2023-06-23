Kyiv: Ukrainian Forces have stopped Russian offensive in Lyman-Kupyansk direction Friday, June 23, 2023 10:30:57 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped the Russians in the Lyman and Kupyansk directions, and there were only 2 clashes, said the speaker of the Eastern Directorate of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevaty on Ukrainian TV.

"Earlier, the enemy tried to actively storm our positions in the Lyman-Kupyansk direction for several days and received a powerful rebuff. During the day, the enemy reduced its intentions, there were only two clashes. But the enemy was most actively shelling our positions in the Lyman-Kupyansk direction. Our positions were shelled 535 times with artillery of various calibers and systems. There were 13 air raids," Cherevaty said.

According to him, 31 Russians were killed, 67 were injured. A T-72 tank, a Hyacinth-B howitzer, an 82-mm mortar, and three vehicles with ammunition were also hit.

In the Bakhmut direction, there were no military clashes during the day. However, the enemy shelled Ukrainian positions 282 times and carried out four air raids.

"Our artillery conducted a counter-battery strike and supressed the enemy. We managed to destroy 60 occupiers, injure 141 and take one prisoner," the speaker said.

Seven howitzers, two self-propelled guns, a Rapier anti-tank gun, a ZALA UAV, three ammunition depots, two command and observation posts of a mortar battery and a rifle company were also destroyed.

