Kyiv: Ukrainian Forces hold their positions near Avdiivka and Marinka as Russians trying to advance Saturday, October 21, 2023 10:00:37 AM

The speaker of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Andriy Kovalyov, speaking on Ukrainian news broadcast, provided details of Russian offensive near Avdiivka in Donetsk region.

"In the Avdiivka direction, the Russian invaders, with the force of up to three battalions, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, intensified their offensive actions in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Keramik and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region," emphasized Kovalyov.

According to him, the Ukrainian military repelled all attacks and held their positions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have improved their tactical position west of Robitine in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Ukrainian troops are carrying out offensive actions south of Bakhmut.

"We have achieved success in the areas east of Klishchiivka and east of Andriivka in the Donetsk region," the speaker added.

The spokesperson for the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Oleksandr Shtupun, explained why the Russian troops are trying to encircle Avdiivka and capture Marinka in the Donetsk region.

"The occupiers are determined to seize Marinka by any means necessary in order to demonstrate some form of their own success, and they are attempting to encircle Avdiivka. They have not yet succeeded, but they will continue to try in order to gain some operational space. They believe that this would be an improvement," emphasized Stupun.

According to the spokesperson, Ukrainian soldiers are ready for any actions by Russian forces.

"Our troops are prepared, and we are not blindly launching an offensive. We are gradually advancing, consolidating our positions, and continuing our operations," Stupun explained.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.