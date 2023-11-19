Kyiv: Ukrainian Forces push Russian troops back on Dnipro river's left bank Sunday, November 19, 2023 12:15:00 PM

Ukrainian Armed Forces have pushed back Russian troops by several kilometers on the left bank of the Dnieper river, preventing mortar shelling from reaching the right bank, said Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the Joint Media Center of the Ukrainian Defense Forces South.

According to Gumenyuk, the Ukrainian Forces have pushed back Russian troops by distances ranging from 3 to 8 kilometers "depending on the specific geography and landscape of the left bank." She added, "Already, their mortar units are unable to reach the right bank, which is a significant achievement that we can already confirm."

Gumenyuk estimated the number of Russian troops on the left bank to be "several tens of thousands".

"There are many enemy troops there, and we have a lot of work to do," Gumenyuk said. The Russians have the ability to shell the right bank with artillery, bring reserves to their positions, and fill in destroyed positions with the new personnel, she emphasized.

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian army has gained several foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region, which is controlled by Russian forces. In early November, the Ukrainian Forces gained foothold in part of the village of Krynky and the surrounding forests, as reported by OSINT analysts and sources in the Russian army.

