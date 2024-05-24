Kyiv: Ukrainian Forces repel intense Russian assaults near Kharkiv, maintain control of strategic positions Friday, May 24, 2024 10:00:47 AM

Russian forces attempted an assault on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Lypstsi and Hlybokyi but were forced to retreat, reported Ukraine's General Staff.

The Kupyansk area experienced the heaviest combat since the start of the day, the General Staff noted. The Russians launched seven assault actions and were pushed back near Hlyboke and Lyptsi. Ukrainian forces began countering four enemy attacks in the vicinity of Vovchansk. The Russians used guided bombs on Vovchansk and dropped another guided aerial bomb on Starytsya with air support.

Ferocious battles were recorded in the Kupyansk direction, where Ukrainian Forces repelled assaults around Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka, Ivanivka, Kolomyichykha, Druzhylubivka, Novovodyane, Kovalyivka, Novoiehorivka, and Nivske. A total of 17 clashes have been documented so far, with the situation reportedly under control.

In May, Russian forces launched a new wave of attacks on the Kharkiv region. Conditions in Vovchansk and surrounding areas remain particularly dire.

On 24 May 2024, Oleksandr Vakulin, the commander of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade, told ABC news that there are ongoing battles in the Kharkiv region and noted that Ukrainian forces have been able to slow the Russian progress

