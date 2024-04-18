Kyiv: Ukrainian forces strike Crimea airfield, causing substantial damage to Russian military equipment Thursday, April 18, 2024 9:00:44 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully carried out an attack on the airfield in Dzhankoi, located in the occupied Crimea, which resulted in the significant destruction of valuable enemy equipment, said, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Military Directorate, Andriy Yusov, on the live broadcast of "We-Ukraine".

"Everything is unfolding and evolving exactly as Putin wanted when he started this war. Last night, there were flames and explosions. The Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces are acting smoothly, coordinated, and jointly in order to achieve various objectives. The operation carried out yesterday in Dzhankoi by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was excellent, yielding very good results in the destruction of enemy forces and assets, “ Yusov said.

As a result of the attack on the military airfield in Dzhankoi, Crimea, missile launch systems of anti-missile and air defense complexes, radar systems were destroyed, and Russian aircraft were hit, noted Andriy Yusov.

"There were missile launch systems for anti-missile and air defense complexes, destroyed radar systems, and we have reports of damaged aircraft and injured personnel. All the information will be made public a bit later today. It is a significant success and a serious operation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the intelligence representative said.

Following the strikes on the military airfield in Dzhankoi, the Russians decided to relocate their planes and helicopters to an airfield in Kirovske, on the eastern part of the peninsula.

The President of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, for organizing the operation during which Ukrainian forces attacked the military airfield in Crimea.

