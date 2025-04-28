Kyiv: Ukrainian Intelligence behind assassination of Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik Monday, April 28, 2025 4:00:28 PM

Ukrainian intelligence services are alleged to have orchestrated the assassination of Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy chief in the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation.

In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, emphasized the significance of this operation.

Kostenko stated, "I'm satisfied; this is a commendable job by our intelligence agencies. Even if we soon cease the war, the work of the intelligence will just begin."

Kostenko elucidated that the operation marks the onset of targeting individuals responsible for attacking innocent Ukrainians, launching missiles, strategizing, making decisions, and giving orders. This mission will be a primary focus for Ukraine's intelligence agencies and the Security Service of Ukraine.

"These individuals must face justice, no matter where they are. They should fear stepping outside their homes, let alone leaving Russia," said Kostenko.

He projected that this initiative would remain relevant for the next 10, 20, or even 30 years. "Much like how Jews sought out Nazis accountable for crimes in concentration camps, the key is to build strong intelligence services and recruit dedicated personnel. Assign them the proper tasks," Kostenko asserted.

Previously, Russian authorities detained Ignat Kuzin, a Ukraine native, suspecting his role in orchestrating the explosion in Balashikha and the subsequent elimination of Moskalik.

Notably, on the morning of April 25, residents near Moscow's suburb of Balashikha reported hearing a loud explosion. Moskalik's vehicle was found burning near an apartment block.

