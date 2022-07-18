Kyiv: Ukrainian military command coordinates actions of Ukrainian partisans Monday, July 18, 2022 12:35:00 PM

The Ukrainian military command coordinates the actions of Ukrainian partisans in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, said the head of the press center of the Security and Defense Forces of the Operational Command South, Natalia Gumenyuk.

She noted that these actions are coordinated and are bringing results. "We all have a common goal. We all seek to liberate Ukraine from the enemy. We work in coordination with them. We have understanding. Our actions are coordinated, and this brings results," Gumenyuk said.

She added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the partisans have a common goal and understand each other even at a distance and without proper communication.

On July 12, the SBU building, which was used by Russian military, was attacked in occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Earlier, Russia-appointed deputy police commander Sergei Tomka was killed in occupied Nova Kakhovka.

