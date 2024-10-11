Kyiv: Ukrainian Patriot system remains operational after Russian strike Friday, October 11, 2024 9:27:31 AM

The Patriot system that the Kremlin targeted in the Dnipropetrovsk region continues its operational duty, according to recent remarks by former Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat on his Facebook page. Russian media previously released footage of a ballistic attack on the Patriot system, which was actively deployed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of a communication post and several launch units, but Ignat provided further details. He acknowledged damage from the strike; however, the system remains in service. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the attack occurred on October 9 with Iskander-M missiles near the village of Pashena Balka, not far from Pavlohrad. A Russian reconnaissance drone, surveilling the airspace for over an hour, aided in coordinating the ballistic strikes. Moscow declared that the AN/MPQ-65 radar system, the combat control cabin, and a launcher were targeted. The video reveals only two explosions while various components of the complex were scattered across a wide area.

Ukrainian MP Bezuhlaya weighed in, calling for Syrskyi's resignation, prompting Ignat's detailed response to her post. The Patriot system, despite its damaged status, was actively intercepting missiles during the assault, although it didn't deflect all incoming missiles, suffering damage. Ignat noted the Patriot system's stationary nature, unlike mobile units that can swiftly relocate. It remains a prime target for opposing forces.

Ukrainian war correspondent Tsaplienko communicated with Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, who corroborated the damage yet emphasized the system's critical role in defending the skies over Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions from missiles and guided aerial bombs.

