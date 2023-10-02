Kyiv: Ukrainian pilots training on F-16 simulators, preparing for actual flights Monday, October 2, 2023 11:30:28 AM

Ukrainian pilots are now training on flight training devices as part of the F-16 exercises, according to Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force. Speaking during a national telethon, he emphasized that these devices are not the same as regular flight simulators.

"The things are happening there. The information is highly confidential, and our partners don't really want to talk much about it. They are simply doing their job, while our pilots are undergoing training. They are already flying on actual aircraft simulators," Ihnat explained. "These are not just regular simulators, but fully functional aircraft - a moving cockpit that fully replicates the F-16 cabin."

Ihnat emphasized that the next stage of the training will involve actual flights on F-16 fighter jets. Meanwhile, groups of pilots who will join the exercises are already being formed.

It should be noted that the lack of F-16 fighter jets has been identified by Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, as one of the reasons for the delay in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. This absence prevents Ukraine from achieving parity in the sky against the Russian army.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.