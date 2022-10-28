Kyiv: Ukrainian troops advancing in Luhansk region Friday, October 28, 2022 10:00:56 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing in the Luhansk region, despite difficult weather conditions.

Russians are losing control over the Luhansk region as the Ukrainian troops advance towards the key cities: Kreminna and Svatove, said head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"There is an advance of our defenders in the direction of Kreminna and Svatove ," said Haidai.

According to him, the pace of the counteroffensive is slowed down by difficult weather conditions, namely, heavy rains.

The information was confirmed by the Ukrainian military analyst Bogdan Miroshnikov on his Telegram channel. He also reported "successes" in the direction of Svatove.

"The enemy's inconclusive attacks continue in the direction of Kreminna and Verkhnokamyanka - Shypylivka," said Miroshnikov.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Ukrainian Forces have already cut off Svatove - Kreminna road, which is a key supply route of the Russian troops in the area.

