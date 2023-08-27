Kyiv: Ukrainian troops advancing in the south despite difficult combat conditions Sunday, August 27, 2023 11:30:32 AM

Ukrainian troops are currently advancing south of the settlement of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, said Oleksander Shtupun, the spokesperson for the united press center of the Ukrainian Defense Forces Tavria, during a news broadcast on Sunday, August 27.

"Despite the rather difficult combat conditions, our troops have been advancing in the areas of Urozhaine, Robotyne , and have also had successes in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions near Staromaiorske. Currently, our troops are advancing towards Novoprokopivka- near Robotyne, and in the directions of Mala Tokmachka and Ocheretuvate," he said.

According to Shtupun, the Russians are suffering significant losses in the south, leading them to transfer troops from other areas of the front.

"They are losing up to 100 people irreversibly every day, and there are also wounded and prisoners. In the past day alone, they lost a total of 305 people. They are trying to patch it up, but it is chaotic," he noted.

However, Shtupun admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are encountering "quite powerful" defense lines set up by the Russian forces.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have been engaged in an offensive in the south of Ukraine since June. During this time, they have liberated over 240 square kilometers of territory in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

