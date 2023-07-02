Kyiv: Ukrainian troops continue to advance near Bakhmut Sunday, July 2, 2023 3:00:11 PM

Ukrainian troops continue to advance near Bakhmut. Soon, data on the territories that have been liberated will be made public, said the speaker of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, on the Ukrainian TV.

"We are making progress in the Bakhmut direction. Combat work on the flanks continues. There is pressure on the enemy. After a detailed analysis and verification, we will provide detailed data on the territory that was liberated," he said.

According to Cherevaty, Ukrainian sniper units are operating inside the city.

Cherevaty noted that after having defended the city for so long, the Ukrainians managed to seize the initiative in this direction.

"If the enemy attacked us for 10 months, now we are pressing the enemy. We are advancing step by step, without hasty actions that could lead to the loss of personnel," he said.

According to him, over the past day, 23 military clashes took place in the Bakhmut direction. 116 Russian military were killed and 119 were wounded. Dozens of enemy vehicles were destroyed.

