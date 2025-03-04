Kyiv: US Military aid to Ukraine continues amid diplomatic efforts Tuesday, March 4, 2025 12:00:41 PM

In a briefing held Tuesday, March 4, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the United States for its ongoing military support, which has been crucial in Ukraine's resistance against Russian aggression. Shmyhal assured that, contrary to reports, this type of support is still actively being provided.

"Today, this support (from the US) is in Ukraine, and it continues," Shmyhal confirmed, highlighting ongoing cooperation.

Amid speculation about potential changes to US military aid, Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's commitment to maintaining diplomatic relations. "Ukraine will absolutely continue calmly working through all available diplomatic channels" with American institutions, including the US Congress and the White House, to foster a stable and fair peace.

The Prime Minister reassured the public of Ukraine's intent to strengthen ties with the United States, referring to it as one of the country’s largest allies. "Today, Ukraine is determined to continue cooperation with the United States and is confident that support from the United States will continue," Shmyhal declared.

Previously, reports surfaced suggesting former President Donald Trump had ordered the cessation of military aid to Ukraine until its leaders demonstrated genuine peace initiatives.

In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov praised Trump's stance on ending military provisions for Ukraine and called for the lifting of US-imposed sanctions against Russia.

