Large-scale drone strikes hit multiple Russian regions Sunday, June 30, 2024 10:00:09 AM

The Russian Ministry of Defence has stated that at least 36 Ukrainian drones were intercepted by air defence systems. Regional governors across Russia also reported on the drone attacks. In the night of June 29 to June 30, multiple Russian regions were subjected to a large-scale drone attack, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the air defence systems shot down 15 UAVs Over Kursk Region.

Governor Alexey Smirnov stated that remnants of a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone fell in the village of Gniloe in the Tim district. "No residents were harmed," noted Smirnov.

Lipetsk Regional head Igor Artamonov confirmed the information and reported no casualties.

"Nine UAVs were shot down over Lipetsk's industrial zone. Security personnel are continuing to work at the site of the debris fall. There are no casualties," stated Artamonov.

The governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported the overnight drone attacks in his region.

"Two kamikaze drones attacked an apartment building in the city of Grayvoron... Details are being clarified, and a door-to-door inspection will be conducted during daylight hours," wrote Gladkov. Residents published photos showing the aftermath in Bryansk region.

"The village of Sushany in Klimovsky district was hit. According to local residents, there were several drops," read the photo caption.

The General Staff and Ministry of Defence of Ukraine have yet to comment on the information.

Earlier on June 30, massive explosions were reported in Odesa region. It is believed that the region was struck by Iskander missiles launched by Russia.

On June 29, the Russian armed forces attacked the city of Volnyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in seven fatalities.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.