Friday, May 23, 2025 10:28:57 AM

In the early hours of Friday, May 23, Ukrainian drones launched a large-scale attack on Yelets in the Lipetsk region, according to the region's governor, Igor Artamonov. He reported that debris from the downed drones fell in an industrial area and ignited a fire. All those injured are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Artamonov did not specify which facility in the city was affected, but refuted claims of hazardous materials leaking following the fire. He noted that one of the downed drones crashed onto the roof of a residential building, damaging 20 apartments. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Health reported that nine people have been hospitalized after a drone struck the residence in Yelets, all in moderate condition.

Local residents noted that following the drone attacks, a fire broke out at the "Energia" plant. This information was confirmed by the Telegram channel Exilenova+, which tracks the Ukrainian strikes.

"Energia" is the largest enterprise in Russia specializing in producing chemical power sources. The plant's products are widely used in the defense industry, civil aviation, maritime transport, and the energy sector. Prior to the onset of the war in Ukraine, the plant had initiated the production of lithium-ion batteries used for drones. Last year, the enterprise nearly doubled its output, and by 2025, it aims to increase production volume by an additional 50%, according to the publication "Kommersant."

On May 21, Ukrainian drones also targeted the Bolkhov Semiconductor Devices Plant in the Orel region. This plant, which manufactures microelectronics and radio-electronic equipment, including for military purposes, was set ablaze. No casualties were reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims to have intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian drones over the past night. According to the Ministry’s data, 24 drones were intercepted over the Moscow region, 22 over Crimea, 18 over the Tula region, 11 over the Kursk region, eight over each of the Orel and Bryansk regions, six over Ryazan, five over Kaluga, three each over the Belgorod and Ivanovo regions, two over the Vladimir region, and one each over the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions.

