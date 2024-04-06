Largest ship since Russia’s invasion: Captain Leonidas departs Ukrainian port with record cargo Saturday, April 6, 2024 11:00:42 AM

The vessel Captain Leonidas, the largest ship to call at a Ukrainian port since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, departed from the port of Pivdennyi, the Ministry of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development reported.

The Ministry noted that this Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier exported 195,700 tonnes of cargo. "The ship is 300 meters long, 50 meters wide, with a deadweight of over 203,000 tonnes," the statement reads.

The Administration of Sea Ports clarified that the bulk carrier left the port of Pivdennyi with products from Ukrainian metallurgical companies. Since August 2023, more than 36 million tonnes of goods have been exported through the Ukrainian maritime corridor. During this period, 1,286 vessels have used the corridor, exporting 25 million tonnes of agricultural produce to countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Presently, 135 vessels are waiting to approach the ports of Odesa to export another 4 million tonnes of various cargos.

The throughput of the Ukrainian maritime corridor has now surpassed the results of the grain agreement that was terminated following Russia's unilateral withdrawal.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.