Latvia begins production of Patria armored vehicles for Ukraine amid growing military collaboration Thursday, February 6, 2025 3:00:05 PM

In a significant development, Latvia has started production of Patria armored vehicles for Ukraine, with the first batch already in assembly. Ukraine's Ambassador to Latvia, Anatoliy Kutsevol, visited the plant in Valmiera to observe the manufacturing process, the Ukrainian embassy in Latvia reported on February 4th.

The production in Latvia is overseen by Defense Partnership Latvia—a joint venture between Patria and the Latvian company Unitruck. The facility in Valmiera, operational since May 2024, boasts an annual production capacity of up to 30 vehicles. It also supports local production of armored hulls through EMJ Metāls SIA. Latvia's first Patria armored personnel carrier, produced for its Armed Forces, was delivered in August 2024.

Latvia has placed an order for over 200 Patria vehicles under the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) program, with deliveries scheduled from 2021 to 2029. The first four units arrived in October 2021, with additional shipments ongoing, including an order for 56 extra vehicles in November 2024. In September 2024, reports emerged indicating Latvia's plans to supply Ukraine with an unspecified number of Patria vehicles in 2025, with the military aid package valued at 40 million euros.

Latvia's procurement is part of a broader European initiative, partially funded by the EU. Germany joined the CAVS program in 2023, following Finland, Latvia, and Sweden, to enhance European armed forces' interoperability. The program focuses on securing supply chain security through local industrial capacities. The Valmiera plant stands as the only full-cycle Patria 6×6 production site in the Baltic region.

