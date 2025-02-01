Latvia intensifies support for Ukraine with major drone donation initiative Saturday, February 1, 2025 10:30:53 AM

Latvia is set to send a shipment of drones to bolster Ukraine's armed forces. This initiative is part of a charitable project designed to procure drones through public fundraising on the platform Ziedot.lv.

An event spotlighting this effort is slated for Monday, February 3, at the Ukrainian Embassy in Riga, Latvia, where officials will announce the dispatch of 100 drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Delfi. Key officials expected to attend include Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Latvia Anatoliy Kutsevol, and Ziedot.lv head Rūta Dimanta.

The event will also feature a live demonstration where one of the drones will be flown at a low altitude.

This fundraising initiative continues to gather support for Ukraine's military, supplementing recent aid from Latvia, which included over 40 all-terrain vehicles loaded with vital supplies such as drones, computer equipment, generators, and charging stations. Previously, reports indicated that Latvia would equip Ukraine with British armored vehicles.

