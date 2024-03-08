Latvia orders Russian citizens without residency permits to leave Friday, March 8, 2024 10:00:48 AM

The first citizens of the Russian Federation without residency permits have been ordered to leave Latvia, Riga's immigration service has reported to Der Standard.

The agency informed that six Russians have received notifications to leave the country. Maira Roze, the head of the immigration service, stated that two individuals have already left Latvia, while the remaining four are required to exit within 30 days.

According to the report, these actions stem from amendments to Latvia's immigration laws, adopted in the fall of 2022 as a response to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

"Anyone wishing to continue residing legally in Latvia with a Russian passport must now apply for a permanent residence status and, with few exceptions, demonstrate proficiency in the Latvian language through a language exam," added the publication.

Those who failed to provide the necessary proofs and meet the legal requirements for residency permits must leave the EU and NATO Baltic country.

Latvian authorities estimate there are approximately 1,000 Russians living in the country. Roze clarified that already over one-fifth have exited Latvia through other European Union nations.

According to Delfi report from December 28, a potential 1,213 Russians might be expelled from Latvia for not filing residency applications in compliance with the new immigration laws.

Earlier, Russian Federation Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has urged Russian citizens to vacation in African nations instead of European countries, where Russians are, he believes, unwelcome.

