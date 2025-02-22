Latvia sees record surge in non-combat weapon parts from Russia Saturday, February 22, 2025 10:00:51 AM

According to Delfi, Latvia saw a staggering 74.5% rise in imports of weapons, ammunition, parts, and accessories from Russia last year, reaching a record €796,774—the highest since 2005. However, Latvia's State Revenue Service clarified that the imports did not include combat weapons or other military goods.

Instead, the items comprised paintball gear, equipment repair, and underwater sports equipment accessories. Statistics indicate that imports in this category have been increasing over recent years. Remarkably, compared to 2014, the value of such imports surged 55-fold, from €14,400 to €456,500 in 2023, and then to €796,774 in 2024.

Last year, the bulk of these imports, specifically "other unspecified and uncategorized bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, rockets, other ammunition, and parts," amounted to €774,400—an increase of 81.1% from 2023 and 63.3% from 2022. Nevertheless, Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that sanctions primarily aim to curb Russia's revenue sources, particularly in energy trading, and to prevent the exploitation of Western technology in Russia’s military industry.

