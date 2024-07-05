Latvia to deliver €4 million worth of drones to Ukraine in July as part of major military aid effort Friday, July 5, 2024 11:00:24 AM

Ukraine's defense forces are set to receive a substantial shipment of drones from Latvia this July. These drones, worth €4 million, are being produced by Latvian companies to address the evolving needs of Ukrainian military forces on the battlefield.

Among these are various types of drones, including FPV (First-Person View) drones. Over 2,500 drones from seven Latvian companies will be delivered in stages throughout the month, announced the Latvian Ministry of Defense on 5th July, adding that the first batch of 300 drones will reach Ukraine in the coming days.

According to the ministry, Latvia has allocated €20 million this year to the Drone Coalition, a substantial initiative aimed at supporting Ukraine's military efforts. Half of this budget is earmarked for the procurement of UAVs from Latvian manufacturers. The deliveries are organised in multiple stages to allow companies time to ramp up production and meet the specific needs on the front lines. In recent months, Ukraine has already received 135 combat drones and electronic warfare systems valued at around €1 million.

"The Drone Coalition is gaining momentum. The upcoming shipment to Ukraine will include over 2,500 drones from seven Latvian companies," stated Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

Overall, the Drone Coalition has amassed over half a billion euros to support Ukraine, with contributions from 14 countries including Latvia, Ukraine, the UK, Australia, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and Sweden.

Earlier, Britain and Latvia have announced a tender for the procurement of FPV drones for Ukraine's forces, aiming to select manufacturers for large-scale delivery. This tender could also see participation from Ukrainian companies.

Additionally, Latvia has already supplied Ukraine with a new batch of military aid, including NBS anti-aircraft guns and reconnaissance drones. Latvia allocates roughly 0.25% of its GDP annually for supporting Ukraine.

