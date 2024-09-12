Latvian Court sentences pro-Kremlin activist to one year for justifying Russian war crimes in Ukraine Thursday, September 12, 2024 10:29:55 AM

In a significant ruling, a Latvian court has sentenced pro-Kremlin activist Elena Kreile to one year in prison for publicly justifying genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, according to news agency Leta. Kreile was penalized for wearing a bag with the symbol Z, emblematic of support for Russian aggression in Ukraine. Additionally, she demonstrated solidarity with Russian aggression during rallies supporting Ukraine outside the Russian embassy in Riga and routinely engaged in provocations.

Kreile is involved in numerous administrative cases concerning the display of prohibited symbols. Her journey as an activist began during the COVID-19 pandemic, where she protested against mandatory vaccinations.

In the fall of 2023, the trial court initially handed her a one-year suspended sentence. However, the Vidzeme Regional Court later converted it to actual imprisonment. She retains the right to appeal this decision in the Supreme Court.

Earlier reports indicated that in July 2023, Kreile was sentenced to three years in prison for "publicly glorifying and justifying aggression." The criminal case was triggered by pro-Russian flags she displayed from her home's windows, including one that read, "Putin is my friend."

