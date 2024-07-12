Latvian court sentences pro-Kremlin activist to three years for justifying Russian war crimes in Ukraine Friday, July 12, 2024 8:00:32 AM

A woman in Latvia has been sentenced to three years in prison for justifying Russian war crimes, according to reports.

The Riga City Court handed down the sentence after finding her guilty of glorifying Russian aggression.

The woman in question is Elena Kreyle, who is described by media outlets as a pro-Kremlin activist.

Kreyle is accused of publicly justifying Russia's war crimes in Ukraine, as well as genocide, crimes against humanity, peace crimes, and war crimes committed by the USSR in Latvia.

According to Delfi, the case was initiated because Kreyle "regularly appeared at various public events expressing support for Russian aggression in Ukraine through items of clothing or accessories." Media reports also state that the Russian flag and the inscription "Putin is my friend" are frequently visible in the windows of the activist's house.

