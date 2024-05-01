Latvian Foreign Minister: Ukraine has already received weapons from Western partners with permission to strike Russia Wednesday, May 1, 2024 12:30:47 PM

Latvia's newly appointed Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has said that Ukraine has received weapons from some Western partners with no restrictions on striking targets inside Russia. In an interview with Evropeyska Pravda, she discussed the evolving military support for Ukraine.

Publicly, Western partners have been providing Ukraine with weaponry on the clear understanding that it should not be used to launch strikes beyond its borders. However, Braže believes that such a stance is already changing. "There are already countries that have supplied weapons to Ukraine without such restrictions," said Latvia's top diplomat when asked for clarification.

Braže explained that the lifting of these restrictions has not been announced publicly. "Certainly, not everything is proclaimed in public, and sometimes it's even better not to voice such things until the time is right. What really matters is the impact on the battlefield. After all, the choice is either to speak loudly about something or just to do what needs to be done," she stated.

She expressed a firm belief that if Russia was launching attacks from specific locations, Ukraine had the right to respond if these sites were on Russian territory. According to Braže, such use of weapons is permissible under international law.

