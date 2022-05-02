Lavrov on Zelensky: Hitler had Jewish blood too Monday, May 2, 2022 11:35:04 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Italian news agency Mediaset that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood too, and the most ardent anti-Semites, as a rule, are Jews. The text of the interview was published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"He (President Volodymyr Zelensky) puts forward the argument: what kind of Nazification can there be if he is Jewish. I could be wrong, but Adolf Hitler also had Jewish blood. It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews. In the family not without a freak, as we say," Lavrov said.

According to him, "materials are now being published that confirm that the Americans and especially the Canadians played a leading role in training ultra-radical, openly neo-Nazi units in Ukraine."

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid responded to Lavrov’s statements.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov’s remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error. Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism," Lapid wrote on Twitter.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.