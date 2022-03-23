Lavrov: Peacekeepers in Ukraine would lead to direct clash between Russia and NATO Wednesday, March 23, 2022 9:42:04 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to Poland’s call for the presence of peacekeepers in Ukraine by stating that such a move would lead to a direct clash between Russian and NATO troops, Evropeyskaya Pravda reported.

Speaking to students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, of which Lavrov is an alumnus, the Russian Foreign Minister explained, "Our Polish colleagues have already stated that now there will be a NATO summit, it is necessary to send peacekeepers [to Ukraine]. They hopefully understand what is at stake. This will be the same direct clash of Russian and NATO armed forces.”

Last week, Poland called for the creation of an international peacekeeping mission to be sent to Ukraine. The Polish Ministry of Defense is currently working on creating such a proposal which will reportedly sent to US President Joe Biden ahead of the NATO summit on Thursday.

Experts believe the proposal will be turned down, as the US has frequently reiterated that it will not take measures to escalate the situation with Russia and risk having US and Russian troops in open confrontation.

