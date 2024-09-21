Lavrov : Putin's support for Kamala Harris was just a joke Saturday, September 21, 2024 4:24:14 PM

In an interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov clarified Vladimir Putin's supposed support for Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, stating it was merely a joke.

Addressing Putin's early September comments on backing Harris, Lavrov, speaking to Sky News Arabia, emphasized that his boss’s remarks were humorous in nature. "He has a good sense of humor," Lavrov noted.

Lavrov dismissed any significant distinctions between current and future U.S. election campaigns. He critiqued Joe Biden's leadership, labeling him ineffective and claiming that the "deep state" is in control. Furthermore, Lavrov pointed out that during Donald Trump's tenure, there were "quite serious" sanctions imposed on Russia. "We have concluded that we must rely on ourselves," Lavrov said. "Depending on a 'kind uncle' in the White House or another Western capital to fix everything is no longer an option in our history."

Earlier this September, Putin commented that while his favorite in the U.S. election was Joe Biden, since Biden was out of the race, Russia might also seemingly support Kamala Harris. This has been clarified as a joke by Lavrov. Meanwhile, the White House has advised Moscow to refrain from interfering in U.S. presidential elections.

Donald Trump admitted that he was "very hurt" by Putin's words.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.