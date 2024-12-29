Lavrov: Russia rejects Trump's Ukraine peacekeeping proposals Sunday, December 29, 2024 1:00:30 PM

Moscow does not support proposals from President-elect Donald Trump's team aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. In a conversation with Russian media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized plans to delay Ukraine's NATO membership and to station a peacekeeping force from the EU and Britain on Ukrainian territory.

"We are certainly not satisfied with proposals from team members representing the president-elect suggesting postponing Ukrainian NATO membership for 20 years and deploying a British and European peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine," Lavrov pointed out. According to Lavrov, Moscow has received no official communications from the U.S. concerning stopping the war in Ukraine, with Donald Trump currently holding the title of "president-elect" until his inauguration on January 20. In the meantime, U.S. policy is being shaped by current US President Joe Biden. Lavrov added that Russia currently has no Ukraine-related negotiations with the present administration in Washington.

Lavrov noted that Moscow has not received any official signals from the current U.S. administration under President Joe Biden regarding the resolution of the war.

Previously, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius mentioned that Germany is prepared to send its troops to Ukraine when the right moment arises, emphasizing that both Ukraine and Russia's consent would be necessary. He also noted that it's premature to discuss the formats for a potential peacekeeping mission. Meanwhile, Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz expressed that deploying German troops in Ukraine would require Moscow's approval.

