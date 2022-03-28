Lavrov: Russia to restrict entry for citizens of 'unfriendly' countries Monday, March 28, 2022 9:17:21 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Moscow is preparing a decree that will restrict the entry of citizens from “unfriendly” countries into Russia.

Speaking at a meeting of the United Russia General Council Commission on International Cooperation and Support of Compatriots Abroad, Lavrov noted, “a draft presidential decree on visa-related retaliatory measures in connection with the ‘unfriendly’ actions of a number of foreign states is being developed. This act will introduce a number of restrictions on entry into the territory of Russia.”

The Kremlin’s list of “unfriendly” countries was first made in May of 2021. At the time, it only included two states: The United States and the Czech Republic. The list now includes all EU member states, as well as Japan and Canada.

