Lavrov: Russia wants to avoid nuclear war Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russian wants to avoid a nuclear war.

"This is our principled position. We proceed from it, and, of course, now, when the risks are very, very significant, I would not like these risks to be artificially inflated. But there are a lot of people who want this. The danger is serious, it is real, it cannot be underestimated," Lavrov said on the air of the program "The Big Game" on Russia 1 TV Channel.

Lavrov also said that he hopes that Western countries would not send their troops to Ukraine. "In no case should we allow a third world war. It is in this context that we see the constant provocations of Zelensky and his team, who almost demand the deployment of NATO troops to protect the Ukrainian government. And everyone always says that we will provide weapons - which also, of course, adds fuel to the fire. And they want these arms supplies to force the Ukrainians to fight with Russia to the last soldier, if only this conflict drags on longer, if only, as they hope, Russia suffers from it more and more, " Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, Russia is doing a lot to resolve the crisis, and even under the administration of former US President Donald Trump supported the confirmation at the highest level of the statement of Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan made in 1987 about the inadmissibility of nuclear war. According to Lavrov, “Russia did not manage to convince its American colleagues to do it then”, but managed to make such and agreement with the administration of US President Joe Biden. Lavrov added that last June, during the summit in Geneva, the Russian and American presidents made such a statement.

