In response to Western deliveries of long-range weapons to Ukraine, Russia will need to move the front line even further away from its borders. "The more long-range weapons are supplied to the Kyiv regime by the West, the further it needs to be moved away from Russian territories," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with Russia 24 and RIA Novosti, commenting on the reports about Washington's intention to supply Ukraine with high-precision missiles with a range of up to 150 kilometers.

Lavrov said he believes that Russia is now in the "epicenter of the geopolitical battle” and compared Russia’s current war against Ukraine with the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and the Patriotic War of 1812. Without mentioning that it was Russia that launched an aggression against a neighboring country, the minister said: "Just like in 1812, just like in 1941 those who wanted to subjugate the world, rallied most of the continent to start a war against the Russian Federation then. I do not see much difference." At the same time, he again accused the leadership of Ukraine of following the "Nazi ideology".

Sergey Lavrov also accused some representatives of Germany and Europe of trying to solve the "Russian question", drawing an analogy with the intention of the Nazis to exterminate the Jews. As an illustration of his statement, he cited the words of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen that the result of the war in Ukraine should be the defeat of Russia, and such that the Russian Federation, according to Lavrov, could not restore its economy for many decades.

"What's that? Is it not racism, not Nazism? Not an attempt to solve the "Russian question"? Yes, not in the gas chambers. So far, there are many decent people in Germany who will not allow the revival of fascism, but there are also those who would not be against it at all," Lavrov said.

Earlier, Lavrov’s similar scandalous comparisons of Western assistance to Ukraine with the Holocaust had provoked angry reactions from representatives of Jewish organizations. They demanded an apology from the Russian Foreign Minister and a refutation of his words.

