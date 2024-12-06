Lavrov: Russia will use all necessary measures to prevent defeat in Ukraine Friday, December 6, 2024 11:30:00 AM

In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson shared on platform X, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that Russia would resort to all available measures to avoid losing the war with Ukraine.

"The US and its allies must understand that we are prepared to use any means to prevent what they call a strategic defeat of Russia," Lavrov emphasized. The minister also described the recent use of Russia's new mid-range hypersonic missile, the 'Oreshnik', as a "signal" he hopes the West will take seriously.

He warned Western nations against assuming that Russia's "red lines" are flexible, asserting that such a belief would be a grave mistake. At the same time, Lavrov claimed that Russia is committed to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. He mentioned that President Putin recently expressed readiness for all possible outcomes but retains a preference for negotiation-led peace. "Russia does not aim for a nuclear war with the US and is doing everything possible to prevent it. Russia's military doctrine states that the main goal is to avoid nuclear war," Lavrov added.

Lavrov asserted that recognition of territories along the front lines is insufficient for Moscow.

He controversially described the events in Bucha as potentially nonsense. Lavrov elaborated on the reasons behind Russia's initiation of the war in Ukraine and outlined the Kremlin's terms for its end.

Lavrov claimed that Ukraine would not have lost Crimea had an agreement been signed during the Revolution of Dignity. "The agreement was not signed, and we demanded its implementation—they were absolutely impatient and aggressive," Lavrov stated.

According to him, when Crimea was annexed, "no one in the West raised a fuss." The focus, he noted, shifted to the Donbas region. The minister recalled the unsuccessful negotiations in Istanbul, which he claims were thwarted by then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's desire to prolong the conflict.

He questioned the narrative surrounding the tragedy in Bucha, implying skepticism about its portrayal. "Whether true or nonsense circulated in the media with condemnation of Russia, no politicians, UN officials, and now not even journalists are interested," Lavrov asserted.

He explained that the basis for the Kremlin's position to end the war remains the principles discussed in Istanbul, which he claims were rejected by the Ukrainian delegation.

Russia's demands include:

1. No military bases or exercises on Ukraine's territory and no NATO membership—to ensure collective security.

2. Consideration of "on-the-ground realities," not just along the front line but also changes in the Russian constitution, referring to the inclusion of four regions—the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia areas—into Russia.

3. Ukraine must abandon "Russophobic policies," which in Russia are understood to mean laws banning the Russian language, culture, Russian media, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

It was reported earlier that Ukraine's administration under President Volodymyr Zelensky is negotiating with the team of newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the war's resolution.

On December 2, Zelensky commented on Kyiv's stance on achieving peace, acknowledging Ukraine's lack of strength to reclaim Crimea by force but outlining conditions for a ceasefire.

