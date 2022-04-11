Lavrov: Russian ‘special operation’ in Ukraine is meant to end U.S. world dominance Monday, April 11, 2022 10:10:42 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov named another goal of Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine. According to him, it is meant to put an end to the reckless expansion of the United States and its course towards domination in the world.

Lavrov explained that Washington is building its dominance "with gross violations of international law," adjusting the international rules accordingly.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, said that one of the main goals of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine is to save the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and restore their statehood within the borders of 2014.

"That is, within the boundaries that are fixed in the constitution of both the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic," Peskov said.

