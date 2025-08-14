Lavrov to accompany Putin for talks with Trump in Alaska Thursday, August 14, 2025 7:00:14 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will accompany President Vladimir Putin to Alaska for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Alexey Fadeev, deputy director of the Information and Press Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said at a press briefing.

“We believe this meeting should allow the leaders to focus on discussing all issues, from the Ukraine crisis to obstacles to the normal functioning of the bilateral dialogue, which is of critical importance for ensuring international peace and stability,” Fadeev said.

He confirmed Lavrov’s participation but declined to discuss the summit agenda, directing questions to the Kremlin press office.

Lavrov’s involvement suggests his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, could also take part. It’s not yet clear who else will attend. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said recently he “may” also participate.

Analysts have warned that Putin may try to mislead Trump again: Ukraine and European leaders are understandably concerned the U.S. president could fall into a trap when he meets with the Russian dictator, despite the meeting being arranged hastily.

At the same time, media reported that White House officials do not expect a “breakthrough” from the talks and view the summit as a step toward a peaceful resolution of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

