Lavrov: US and Russia engage in talks on reviving Nord Stream pipelines

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed ongoing discussions between the US and Russia regarding the Nord Stream pipelines. In an interview with Russia’s Channel One, Lavrov remarked that it would be "interesting" if the Americans leverage their influence to ensure European countries do not sever their dependence on Russian gas.

"Currently, there are indeed disagreements. But is the interest in restoring Europe's normal energy supply limited solely to the US and Russia?" Lavrov stated during an interview with Russia's "First Channel."

Lavrov noted that Europe and its businesses are now paying significantly more for energy compared to their American counterparts. He labeled politicians who oppose reviving the Nord Stream pipelines as "insane or suicidal." Among those specifically mentioned were Germany's Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Concluding his remarks, Lavrov asserted that Russia has no illusions regarding the situation, as its bilateral relations with the U.S. have reached a deadlock due to the Biden administration's actions. However, he highlighted that representatives of the Trump administration aim to make these ties mutually beneficial and based on mutual respect. According to Lavrov, there is a consensus between the sides to prevent differences between the two nuclear-armed states from escalating into confrontation.

Previously, the Financial Times reported that Matthias Warnig, former CEO of Nord Stream 2 AG and a close associate of Vladimir Putin, devised a plan to restart Nord Stream 2 operations in Europe with support from American investors. This initiative would necessitate the US lifting sanctions against Russia, Russia agreeing to resume sales halted during the war, and Germany allowing gas sales to any potential buyers across Europe.

