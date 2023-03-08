Leopard tanks from Germany and Portugal will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of March Wednesday, March 8, 2023 2:20:27 PM

The Leopard main battle tanks, promised by Germany and Portugal, will be delivered to Ukraine before the end of March, said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, reports Spiegel.

"I can tell you that I have just learned that 18 German Leopard 2A6 tanks and three Portuguese tanks could arrive in Ukraine this month," Pistorius said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU defense ministers in Sweden.

By that time, the Ukrainian tank crews will complete the necessary training and will be ready to operate the tanks.

This week, Poland will send 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

