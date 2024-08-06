Let's join forces against them: Shoygu and Pezeshkian declare strategic Iran-Russia partnership against Western dominance Tuesday, August 6, 2024 7:28:33 PM

The era of Washington's global leadership is over, proclaimed newly elected Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian during his recent meeting with former Russian Defense Minister and current Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergey Shoygu.

"Russia is among the nations supporting the Iranian people in difficult times," stated the Iranian President according to the news agency IRNA.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Russia is a strategic partner of the Islamic Republic, and strengthening ties with Moscow is a key priority in Iran's foreign policy. Additionally, Shoygu and Pezeshkian touched on the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The Iranian leader condemned Western countries, particularly the U.S., accusing them of "proclaiming support for human rights while remaining silent on Israel's crimes."

"The criminal actions of the Israeli regime against the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza, as well as the murder of martyr Ismail Haniya, are a blatant example of violations of all international laws and regulations," Pezeshkian continued.

"The shared positions of Iran and Russia in advocating for a multipolar world will undoubtedly lead to greater global security and peace," the Iranian President added, urging for the expedited implementation of agreements made between the two countries.

Shoygu, on his part, affirmed that Russia is "ready for comprehensive cooperation with Iran on regional issues."

In the lead-up to Shoygu's visit, it became known that several Ilyushin Il-76 military transport planes from Russia had landed in Tehran over the past few days.

Among other things, Russia has delivered its most powerful electronic warfare system, "Murmansk-BN," which is now deployed at strategic Iranian sites. Russia has also provided Iran with Iskander tactical missile systems.

