Levada center poll: Russians view Germany as most hostile nation, favor Belarus and China as allies

Residents of Russia have identified Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, India, and North Korea as the friendliest nations, while ranking Germany, the UK, Ukraine, the US, and Poland as the most hostile, reported the Levada Center, citing a poll conducted among citizens in Russia.

For the first time in 20 years, the U.S. dropped to fourth position on the list of most "hostile" nations towards Russia. Germany, for the first time, topped this anti-ranking. The poll, conducted in May 2025, may reflect Russians' views on both U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's stance. Notably, Chancellor Merz had previously announced a joint initiative between Berlin and Kyiv for the production of long-range weaponry.

Two-thirds of participants firmly believe that relations between Russia and Western countries will always be founded on distrust—an all-time high, notes the Levada Center. Simultaneously, a staggering 80 percent advocate for détente. Only 14 percent of respondents deem it unnecessary to mend Russia-West relations.

Since the Levada Center’s previous survey in February 2025, sentiment towards Ukraine has worsened; 74 percent of respondents now hold a "Bad" or "Very bad" view of Ukraine, compared to 68 percent in February.

A positive view towards Ukraine is maintained by 14 percent, a drop of two percent since February. Notably, those informed through various YouTube channels have a better attitude toward Ukraine, whereas it is most harshly criticized by those who trust television.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian authorities have intensified repressions and curtailed civil liberties, justifying it in part as a fight against "Western influence." This includes an ever-expanding list of "foreign agents" and the designation of certain organizations as "undesirable," equating their activities to extremism.

In early June 2025, Russia's Prosecutor General's Office declared the British Council an "undesirable" organization. This parallels the challenges faced by Germany's Goethe-Institut within Russia. According to a statement, the British Council, under the guise of educational and cultural activities, purportedly advances long-term British interests and values in education, culture, and youth policy

The British Council is renowned for administering the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) exam, essential for entry into many English-language university programs and for immigration to various countries, including Germany.

