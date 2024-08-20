Life in Sudzha: residents adapt to Ukrainian military presence Tuesday, August 20, 2024 5:57:59 PM

In Sudzha, located in the Kursk region, the majority of residents have evacuated following the arrival of Ukrainian armed forces, with only those who could not or chose not to leave remaining behind. How these residents live, their views on the Ukrainian military, and their understanding of Ukraine’s presence were reported by journalists from Ukrainian Pravda.

According to the report, Sudzha differs significantly from the devastated border towns in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, which have been razed by Russian forces. Despite sustaining some damage to key buildings like a local hospital, a cultural center, and administrative offices, the city remains mostly unscathed. Residents predominantly travel by bicycle and face shortages of power, communications, and food supplies. Many domestic animals wander the streets in search of food, abandoned by their fleeing owners.

Local villagers in the Kursk region describe their areas as reminiscent of Ukrainian villages—well-maintained homes and clear signs of agricultural activity. There has been no conflict between locals and Ukrainian soldiers, with some residents revealing their Ukrainian ancestry.

One local shared his story: "The Ukrainian soldiers are regular visitors. They’re well-mannered, like you. My children left, but I didn’t because my mother is paralyzed. I understand Ukrainian as my grandparents were from Poltava. We used to watch Ukrainian TV. There were once celebrations on the border where regions partnered; we’d visit Sumy, people from Sumy would come here, get married, and have children."

Ukrainian medics operating in Sudzha acknowledge their discomfort, noting their presence on foreign soil under international law. However, they report few injuries among Ukrainian soldiers.

As Ukrainian forces have observed, the city’s destruction is escalating due to Russian mortar and drone strikes. Consequently, many locals are now sheltering in basements. One Ukrainian soldier highlighted the locals' shock upon seeing images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian forces, finding it hard to believe their own military could commit such destruction. He noted that many locals express a desire to live out their days in peace, indifferent to the war, and often greet Ukrainian soldiers in Ukrainian. Many residents have family in Sumy and have ceased prior looting activities, now cooperating with Ukrainian troops for essential supplies.

Colonel Roman Kostenko of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) recently remarked that the local population did not resort to Molotov cocktails when approached by Ukrainian forces.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.