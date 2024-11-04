Lightning Strike-24: NATO's largest artillery exercises begin in Finland Monday, November 4, 2024 10:00:26 AM

In an event set to underscore NATO's military clout, the largest artillery exercises in Europe, dubbed Lightning Strike-24, commenced in Finland on Monday, November 4. They form part of the Dynamic Front-25 series, being conducted across five European nations—Finland, Estonia, Germany, Romania, and Poland—as reported by Finnish broadcaster Yle.

Scheduled to run across Rovajärvi and Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland until November 28, the exercises will feature approximately 3,600 military personnel, with around 1,250 international troops arriving in the region.

These drills aim to demonstrate the defensive prowess of the North Atlantic Alliance while fine-tuning operational command, control, and cooperation with the NATO Rapid Reaction Corps.

Overall, the Dynamic Front-25 NATO exercises will involve around 5,000 servicemen from 28 different countries.

Nations in Eastern Europe have ramped up their defense budgets to unprecedented levels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In Latvia, NATO's first full-scale brigade exercises are set to begin.

