Lithuania announces major military aid package for Ukraine: air defense systems, drones, and more Saturday, August 24, 2024 12:00:57 PM

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has announced a new military aid package, including air defense systems and other equipment, set to arrive in Ukraine by early September.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda, Šimonytė reiterated Lithuania's unwavering stance on the conflict: Ukraine must win, Russia must lose.

"During our meeting today, I informed President Zelensky that Lithuania's latest military aid package will be delivered to Ukraine by early September. This package includes short-range air defense systems, missiles, anti-drone and other equipment, as well as weapons and ammunition," the Lithuanian Prime Minister detailed.

Additionally, Šimonytė noted that Lithuania has allocated 35 million euros for the purchase of radars and demining equipment for Ukraine.

"By the end of fall, we hope to also deliver over 5,000 Lithuanian-made drones," Šimonytė added.

Earlier in August, near Kyiv, repeated tests of Lithuanian-made combat drones were conducted in front-line conditions.

These tests were organized to ensure that Ukraine could select products that best meet the needs of its military forces.

Five Lithuanian combat drone manufacturers successfully completed the tests and will be invited to submit final proposals and enter contracts for drone production.

The plan is to provide Ukrainian forces with Lithuanian-made drones worth 5 million euros and to procure similar equipment for the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Lithuania's Ministry of Defense reported the dispatch of another shipment of military aid to Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.