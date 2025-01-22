Lithuania bolsters Ukraine's defense with advanced drones and thermal imaging equipment Wednesday, January 22, 2025 12:00:00 PM

Drones and thermal imaging cameras are set to enhance surveillance and detection capabilities, particularly in combat zones with challenging visibility conditions.

This technological upgrade will allow Ukraine to better monitor enemy movements and increase strike accuracy.

Lithuania reaffirms its commitment to supporting Ukraine by delivering a new batch of military equipment, including drones, thermal imaging devices, and 5-ton telescopic loaders. Lithuanian Minister of Defense Dovile Sakaliene reported that this defense equipment was delivered to Ukraine's Armed Forces late last week, significantly boosting the country's defense capabilities.

In her statement, the national defense minister emphasized the urgency of supporting Ukraine: "We cannot slow down our assistance to Ukraine, as Ukraine's security issues are our security issues. We have as much time as Ukraine does. Having eliminated bureaucratic obstacles, aid will reach Ukraine even more swiftly," stated the minister.

The support from Lithuania, comprising drones, thermal imaging cameras, and 5-ton telescopic loaders, will considerably expand Ukraine's capabilities across multiple fronts. Drones and thermal imaging cameras will enhance surveillance and detection capabilities, especially in combat zones where visibility is compromised. This will enable Ukraine to better track enemy movements, improve strike accuracy, and strengthen defenses against air and ground threats. Telescopic loaders will provide crucial logistical support, simplifying resource management and troop supply efforts.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump claimed that 1,000,000 Russians and 700,000 Ukrainians have died in the conflict.

