Lithuania enhances military arsenal with Leopard 2A8 tanks and CV90 armored vehicles amid regional tensions Wednesday, October 23, 2024 11:30:40 AM

In a significant shift in military strategy, Lithuania has finalized plans to bolster its ground forces by purchasing Germany's state-of-the-art Leopard 2A8 tanks and Sweden’s CV90 infantry fighting vehicles. This move marks a pivotal moment in Lithuania's defense capabilities as the country's armed forces currently do not possess any tanks or tracked infantry fighting vehicles.

Announced by Lithuania’s Ministry of Defense after a meeting of the State Defense Council on October 22, the procurement of Leopard 2 tanks is a cornerstone of the nation’s strategy to enhance military muscle. The decision underscores Lithuania’s commitment to strengthening its national defense division, including ambitious plans to establish multiple tank battalions.

Defense analysts at Defense Express estimate that a standard NATO tank battalion comprises 54 units, suggesting Lithuania's intent to procure at least 108 Leopard 2 tanks. The financial implications are substantial, with each Leopard 2A8 costing Germany approximately €29.2 million per unit. Should Lithuania go ahead with such procurement plans, the total expenditure could reach around €3.15 billion. This substantial investment is set to be spread across multiple phases to not only enhance ground forces but also continue expanding modern air defense systems.

Lithuania has already committed considerable funds toward air defense, notably investing €323 million in acquiring NASAMS and RBS 70 NG missile systems.

Beyond the Leopard 2 acquisition, Lithuania is eyeing the purchase of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for two mechanized battalions. Normally priced at around €11 million each, the cost could be lowered through joint procurement with Nordic countries that have agreed to forgo specific customizations. Lithuania is also exploring local production options to further cut costs and expedite delivery.

These initiatives align with broader goals to establish a fully operational division within Lithuania’s army, surpassing the capabilities of its current brigades and battalions in conducting offensive maneuvers. This vision was first articulated by the Ministry of Defense in March 2023.

Currently, Lithuania's land forces comprise three mechanized brigades—one of which is light and composed of reservists, while another remains under formation. The 1st Mechanized Brigade is the only fully operational unit equipped with mobility platforms like 89 Vilka variant Boxer wheeled armored personnel carriers, 214 M113A1, and 200 light tactical JLTV vehicles. The procurement of Leopard 2 and CV90 is set to dramatically enhance Lithuania's defense posture, aligning with NATO standards and increasing offensive operational capabilities.

