Lithuania pledges €10 million to support Ukraine's long-range drone production Saturday, November 23, 2024 11:00:59 AM

Lithuania has signed a Memorandum with Ukraine to finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones, including the "Palyanytsia" project, announced Ukraine's Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov.

Umerov stated that the Memorandum outlines a long-term agreement between Ukraine and Lithuania, with an initial tranche of 10 million euros already agreed upon. These funds are designated for the production of Ukraine’s long-range weaponry, including the "Palyanytsia" project.

"The Lithuanian side is already working on streamlining bureaucratic procedures, and the first tranche for the support of Ukraine's DeepStrike initiatives will be transferred shortly," the announcement reads.

Umerov also engaged in discussions with Lithuania's Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas concerning the training and equipping of Ukrainian brigades as well as securing munitions and air defense systems for Ukraine.

