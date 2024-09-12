Lithuania pledges air defense enhancements for Ukraine, plans €10 million investment in missile drones Thursday, September 12, 2024 5:30:53 PM

Lithuania is exploring avenues to purchase short-range air defense systems for Ukraine and is considering investments in the production of Ukrainian made "Palyanytsia" missile drones, as stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on September 12.

In his address, Nausėda expressed optimism: “We are evaluating the possibility of acquiring short-range surface-to-air missile systems (SAM systems). I hope that within the next two to three weeks, we will have a positive outcome and be able to deliver these systems to the Ukrainians as soon as possible.”

Nausėda further called on Lithuania's allies to expedite the transfer of long-range missiles, fighter jets, and air defense systems to Ukraine. He also voiced his support for efforts to ramp up ammunition supplies, strengthen air defenses, and endorsed the notion of allowing Ukraine to carry out long-distance strikes on Russian military targets without restrictions.

When discussing investments in the "Palyanytsia" missile drone project, Nausėda highlighted Lithuania's plan to allocate €10 million for the project.

Emphasizing Lithuania's solidarity with Ukraine, Nausėda affirmed, “Lithuania views Ukraine's struggle for freedom as its own and will always stand by and assist the Ukrainians in achieving victory.”

In a related development, President Zelensky announced the arrival of new Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, which are anticipated to protect the nation's industrial and economic hubs. These systems are expected to be delivered in September and October.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.