Lithuania recognizes Russia as a terrorist state Tuesday, May 10, 2022 10:00:37 AM

The Kremlin regime seeks to destroy the Ukrainian nation. These actions should be recognized as genocide, and Russia as a state that supports and carries out terrorism, said the Seimas of Lithuania in a resolution which was supported unanimously by Lithuanian MPs.

In the resolution, the Lithuanian parliament stated that the Russian armed forces and mercenaries committed war crimes in the territory of Ukraine, especially in the cities of Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Borodyanka and Hostomel. According to the document, Russia’s goal is to destroy the Ukrainian nation and its spirit completely or partially by killing entire families, including children, kidnapping them, using torture, rape, including minors, mockery of the bodies of the killed and tortured.

"The Seimas of Lithuania recognizes the full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine by the armed forces of the Russian Federation and its political and military leadership, which began on February 24, 2022, as genocide of the Ukrainian people," the document reads.

The resolution also notes that all involved in these actions must be held accountable, and the international community must establish a Special International Criminal Tribunal to investigate and assess Russia's aggression against sovereign Ukraine.

According to the Lithuanian Parliament, this Tribunal should have the power to issue international arrest warrants and that there should be no immunity for the Russian leadership, the government and other public officials.

"The Russian Federation, whose armed forces deliberately and systematically bomb civilian targets, is a state that supports and carries out terrorism," the resolution reads.

