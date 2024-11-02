Lithuania's Defense Minister: Russia has relocated troops from Kaliningrad to Ukraine Saturday, November 2, 2024 8:30:00 AM

Lithuania's Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas has revealed that Russia has completely pulled its forces out of the Kaliningrad region, deploying them to the front lines, including the Kursk region. Speaking at the Kyiv Security Forum, he emphasized the direct link between Ukraine's defense and Lithuania's security.

Kasciunas noted that Lithuania continues to disrupt Russia's military machine, pushing Russia back from different corners of the globe and preventing the realization of other threatening scenarios.

"You've heard about the Suwalki Corridor, which we consider a very vulnerable spot near our territory," Kasciunas said, as cited by Ukrinform. "We are analyzing the presence of Russian troops in Kaliningrad and see that it's empty there."

Meanwhile, NATO's top commander in Europe, U.S. General Christopher Cavoli, has remarked that despite significant losses in Ukraine, Russia still possesses "dangerous combat forces" that remain largely undamaged in the war. These include long-range aviation, strategic missile forces, defense units, submarine capabilities, and much of its tactical aviation. Furthermore, the country has already taken substantial steps to rebuild its ground forces.

