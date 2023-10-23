Lithuania's Foreign Minister: Russia is using Hamas-Israel conflict to ramp up its Ukraine offensive Monday, October 23, 2023 10:15:41 AM

Russia was waiting for Hamas to attack Israel in order to resume its offensive in Ukraine, said Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We cannot forget or divert our attention from Ukraine, where the situation is not the easiest. We have seen that Russia has resumed its offensive. This reminded us that Russia is expecting a situation like this where we can be distracted and reduce our focus on these attacks. My main hope is that we can send a clear message by continuing to finance, showing that Europe is committed to supporting the goals of Ukrainian defense," he said.

The Lithuania's Foreign Minister emphasized that Europe must learn to respond to multiple crises simultaneously.

"By definition, Ukraine is a priority, the main conflict. It's happening on our doorstep, and it's definitely about the principles that we defend. I would even call this situation the 'mother of all conflicts' of the 21st century. If we can resolve this, if we can maintain Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence, we can expect that world will return to normality and stability," Landsbergis underscored.

